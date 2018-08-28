Advanced search

Disability charity closes transport service

PUBLISHED: 12:40 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 07 January 2019

The HAD team at its newly refubished equipment centre at the Woodside Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Herts Action on Disability

The HAD team at its newly refubished equipment centre at the Woodside Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Herts Action on Disability

supplied by Herts Action on Disability

A Welwyn Garden City-based charity, which operates across Hertfordshire, will close its transport service as it is losing money.

Herts Action on Disability (HAD) said the service will close in April.

Trustee Mike Thompson explained: “We have thought long and hard before making this difficult decision.

“The charity is very grateful to all of our customers that have used the service over the years, but I am afraid we simply cannot continue to incur the significant costs that running such a complex service entails.

“We have looked at all of the options to try and keep the transport service going but unfortunately we cannot find a way to do so without substantial funding, which is not available from either external sources or from within the charity.”

The charity emphasised that its other main services, equipment centre and driving centre based at the Woodside Centre, will continue to help older and disabled people maintain their independence in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and beyond.

The equipment centre was refurbished late last year and stocks a large array of mobility products, including wheelchairs, mobility scooters, rise and recline chairs and bathing and kitchen equipment.

The driving centre provides driving lessons, assessments and fitness to drive tests. HAD also provides information and advice.

Another transport service, the Health Shuttle, was slated in October 2018 to close.

READ MORE: Plans to axe Welwyn Hatfield and Stevenage hospital transport service branded a ‘disgrace’

The Health Shuttle transported patients under the care of East and North Herts NHS Trust to hospitals such as the new QEII and the Lister.

To find out more about HAD, call 01707 324581 or visit hadnet.org.uk

