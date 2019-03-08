Advanced search

Broken down trains causing hour long waits from London

PUBLISHED: 16:43 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 19 July 2019

Stevenage Train Station

Stevenage Train Station

Archant

A number of incidents, including broken down trains, are causing hour long waits from London stations.

Rail operator Govia, who operates Great Northern and Thameslink, are in the process of arranging a number of rail replacement buses from Letchworth, Baldock, Hitchin, Stevenage, St Albans, Harpenden, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Disruption is expected to continue till 6pm.

