Great Northern trains delayed due to signalling fault

Great Northern train services are being affected by a signalling fault between Finsbury Park and Moorgate. Picture: Archant/FILE Archant

Trains running through Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Royston may be cancelled or delayed this morning due to a fault with the signalling system.

Great Northern services running between Moorgate and Finsbury Park due to an ongoing fault with the signalling equipment near Essex Road.

A reduced service will operate to and from Moorgate until the end of the day, some trains will divert to Kings Cross and journeys may start at Finsbury Park instead of Moorgate.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel as the altered service may extend journey times by up to 15 minutes.