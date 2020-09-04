Advanced search

Great Northern lines blocked after trespassing incident in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 14:39 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 04 September 2020

Hatfield train station.

Hatfield train station.

Due to trespassers on the track in the Hatfield area, all rail lines were blocked earlier today.

Great Northern has said “The trespassers are clear of the track and trains are now moving and you should continue to travel as normal” – but warns there might still be delays in the area and tells customers to “allow some extra time to complete your journey”.

