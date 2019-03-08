Advanced search

Great Northern trains blocked between Finsbury Park and Moorgate

PUBLISHED: 07:38 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 13 June 2019

Great Northern trains from Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Royston may be delayed, cancelled or diverted. Picture: Nick Gill

Great Northern trains from Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Royston may be delayed, cancelled or diverted. Picture: Nick Gill

A blockage on the Great Northern line is causing cancellation and delays for trains from Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Royston.

All lines are blocked between Moorgate and Finsbury Park due to a train coming to a standstill at Old Street.

Services are being diverted into London King's Cross and restarted from Finsbury Park.

Tickets will be accepted on the London Underground between Moorgate, Finsbury Park and King's Cross.

