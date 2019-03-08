Advanced search

Electricity supply failure causes train delays between London and Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 18:07 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 26 July 2019

Govia Thameslink is reporting an electricity supply failure between King's Cross and Welwyn Garden City which is causing delays between London and Stevenage via Potters Bar. Picture: Nick Gill

An electricity supply failure between London King's Cross and Welwyn Garden City is causing further disruption to train services this evening.

On top of an already reduced Great Northern and Thameslink service as a result of extreme temperatures yesterday, Govia Thameslink is now reporting an electricity supply failure which is causing delays between London and Stevenage via Potters Bar.

Services may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled as a result, with disruption currently expected until 6.30pm.

Explaining the cause, Govia has published a statement on its Great Northern website which says: "Due to a national power outage affecting power supply to the lines, all lines between King's Cross and Welwyn Garden City temporarily lost power - causing all trains to come to a standstill. Services are now returning to normal."

For more information see greatnorthernrail.com

