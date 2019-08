Broken down train causing disruption between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City

Train stopped in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

A broken down train is causing disruption between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City.

Govia-operated Great Northern says trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes between these two stations.

The disruption is expected to end at 11am today.

For information on the latest travel updates please go to: greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates