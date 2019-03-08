Broken down train causing delays between Stevenage and London

There are delays from Stevenage to London due to a broken down train. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

A train that has broken down near Stevenage is causing delays on the line heading south to London.

All trains going from Stevenage to London are affected.

The disruption to normal train service is expected to continue until approximately 11am.

During this period passengers may face delays on trains up to 30 minutes or they may simple be cancelled.

For the latest updates, check out: greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

If your train is delayed or cancelled you might be entitled to compensation, see here for more details: nationalrail.co.uk/209242.aspx.