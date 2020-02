Trespasser on track causing train delays on Hertford North line

Delays are expected due to tresspasser or trespassers on the track. Picture: Archant. Archant

Trains running through Hertford North station are running slowly due to trespassers on the track.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services are on site, and Govia-run Great Northern will posting any new information as they receive it.

Disruption is expected until 11am.