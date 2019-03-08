Advanced search

Broken down train near Potters Bar causing delays

PUBLISHED: 07:33 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 18 March 2019

A broken down train near Potters Bar is causing delays to Great Northern services this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

A broken down train near Potters Bar is causing delays to Great Northern services this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

A broken down train near Potters Bar is causing delays to services this morning.

The fast line between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City is blocked after the 05.33 London King’s Cross to Cambridge service developed a fault, which is currently being investigated.

Great Northern services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected until at least 8am.

A statement on the Great Northern website says: “The driver is liaising with the maintenance team to try and resolve the issue as quickly as possible. A line block will be taken to allow the driver to carry out checks, while this is under way services in the area will come to a stand as a safety precaution.”

You may use your ticket on all Thameslink trains, Greater Anglia between Cambridge and Ely and between Cambridge and London, and Cross Country between Cambridge and Peterborough.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

