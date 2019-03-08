Person hit by train and lack of drivers causes disruption to Great Northern and Thameslink services

A number of incidents, including someone being hit by a train, have caused major disruptions across Great Northern and Thameslink services in Hertfordshire and beyond.

The train accident happened between Peterborough and St Neots earlier today, which was cleared by emergency services at midday, but has continued to present a problem for Great Northern and Thameslink services.

The Horsham to Peterborough and Cambridge to Brighton lines, which was also affected by a points failure, may in some instances be cancelled - in part due to a lack of drivers.

Govia Thameslink Railway is advising that you can use your train tickets for buses in Hitchin, Potters Bar, Baldock, Letchworth, Stevenage, Hatfield, St Albans and Welwyn Garden City instead of using the train service.

Replacement bus services to plug gaps in the service will also be leaving from Hitchin and Stevenage stations, among others.

For a full list of the latest train updates, please go to: greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.