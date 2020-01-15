Advanced search

Train delays between London and Stevenage due to electricity failure

PUBLISHED: 18:28 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 15 January 2020

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between London and Stevenage. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between London and Stevenage. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Archant

A failure of the electricity supply at Finsbury Park is currently delaying train journeys to Stevenage.

The electrical problems have been fixed between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace but Govia-operated Great Northern is still warning customers that northbound lines between London and Stevenage are disrupted.

You may also want to watch:

This could cause delays of 30 minutes, cancellations or timetable revisions to your journey.

The disruption is expected to last until 8.30pm.

For the latest updates please go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Welwyn Garden City mother protected by bouncers after man demands $500

The incident took place outside The Two Willows pub. Picture Danny Loo.

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Welwyn Garden City mother protected by bouncers after man demands $500

The incident took place outside The Two Willows pub. Picture Danny Loo.

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Train delays between London and Stevenage due to electricity failure

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between London and Stevenage. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Tens of thousands of Hertfordshire residents calling 111 NHS helpline each month

More than 31,000 Herts residents are calling 111 each month. Picture: Archant

Herts roads ‘poor relation’ to London for investment – but better than other eastern counties

Hertfordshire has had significant investment into its roads but less than in London. Picture: Danny Loo.

Boss cat Elmo scratches and hisses on Channel 4’s Supervet

Cat Elmo on The Supervet on Channel 4. Picture: Blast Films

Flooding expected near A414 between Hatfield and London Colney

A flood alert has been issued for areas near London Colney and Hatfield. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists