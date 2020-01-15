Train delays between London and Stevenage due to electricity failure
PUBLISHED: 18:28 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 15 January 2020
A failure of the electricity supply at Finsbury Park is currently delaying train journeys to Stevenage.
The electrical problems have been fixed between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace but Govia-operated Great Northern is still warning customers that northbound lines between London and Stevenage are disrupted.
This could cause delays of 30 minutes, cancellations or timetable revisions to your journey.
The disruption is expected to last until 8.30pm.
For the latest updates please go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.
