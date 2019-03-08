Oyster card officially extended to Potters Bar

It has been officially confirmed today that you can use your pay-as-you-go Oyster cards at Potters Bar station.

MP for Hertsmere, Oliver Dowden, was joined by Welwyn Hatfield MP and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps at Radlett Station to officially mark the arrival of Oyster and contactless cards to both Radlett and Potters Bar stations.

The system is now fully online and operational for passengers to use and is aimed at being the cheapest method for of travel for passengers that like to turn up and go.

Mr Dowden says getting Oyster further up the track has been one of his key priorities since he was elected in 2015.

He says he has been continually pressing the need for it to be made operational as soon as possible.

"I am delighted after years of campaigning that Oyster and contactless cards have now come to Potters Bar and Radlett.

"It was a pleasure to welcome the Transport Secretary to Radlett for the formal opening this morning.

"I know how important the extension of Oyster and contactless cards has been to people in Potters Bar and I am delighted that my long campaign to see it brought to the town has finally come to a successful end."

However Oyster will only be coming as far as Brookmans Park, and other Welwyn Hatfield passengers will need to use PAYG contactless cards when the services arrive.

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards or devices arrived at Cuffley, as well as Hertford North and Bayford, in April 2019 and will soon be extended further into Hertfordshire by Govia Thameslink Railway.

A spokeswoman for Govia said this week, "Pay as you go by contactless card is expected to be coming to be coming to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield by the end of 2019."