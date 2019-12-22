Heavy rain and broken down train causing cancellations and delays on Great Northern and Thameslink

Great Northern and Thameslink services could be delayed or cancelled due to heavy rain and a broken down train.

Spells of heavy rain or showers may cause flooding on the railway, which could lead to some disruption.

The Govia-run services advise that you travel as normal but check your journey time closer to the point of travel.

A train, which has broken down between Finsbury Park and Potters Bar, is also causing problems on the Cambridge and Peterborough line.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning extends until midday when both incidents are likely to clear.

For more information please go here greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.