Advanced search

Heavy rain and broken down train causing cancellations and delays on Great Northern and Thameslink

PUBLISHED: 10:37 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 22 December 2019

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Archant

Great Northern and Thameslink services could be delayed or cancelled due to heavy rain and a broken down train.

Spells of heavy rain or showers may cause flooding on the railway, which could lead to some disruption.

You may also want to watch:

The Govia-run services advise that you travel as normal but check your journey time closer to the point of travel.

A train, which has broken down between Finsbury Park and Potters Bar, is also causing problems on the Cambridge and Peterborough line.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning extends until midday when both incidents are likely to clear.

For more information please go here greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Alleged stabbing and fight at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Alleged stabbing and fight at Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire leads to student suspensions

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Heavy rain and broken down train causing cancellations and delays on Great Northern and Thameslink

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Vital to get the three points’ says the boss as Potters Bar record late win at Wingate

Keagan Cole got Potters Bar's equaliser away to Wingate & Finchley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Miles of congestion near Potters Bar after crash.

There is a large amount of congestion following a collision on the M25. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists