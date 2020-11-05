Hatfield Station celebrates Purple Tuesday with visit from MP
PUBLISHED: 17:21 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 05 November 2020
Welwyn Hatfield MP and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps visited Hatfield Station in support of Purple Tuesday earlier this week.
Purple Tuesday is a campaign designed to encourage organisations to become more accessible for people with disabilities.
While there, Mr Shapps said: “This happens to be my constituency, but Accessibility for All is a national programme.
“The purpose is to make travel accessible for everybody regardless of who they are.
“We’ve already upgraded 200 stations, and there’s another 100 to come by 2024.”
Karen Sherwin, Hatfield station manager said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be promoting Purple Tuesday.
“We did a big redevelopment in 2016. We have lifts, accessibility ramps and our station is manned 24/7 to look after all our customers.”
The bus interchange and lift-accessible footbridge were also included as part of extensive upgrades to Hatfield Station.
Mr Shapps added: “We’re pledging half-a-million pounds to go into more work and more research.
“This will make sure that our railway network, designed by the Victorians, is available to everybody today.”
