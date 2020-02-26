Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 19:01 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 26 February 2020
Great Northern and Thameslink services between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage have been disrupted due to a person being taken ill on a train.
The passenger was taken ill at Stevenage, which has blocked the Govia-run lines towards Welwyn Garden City.
Great Northern said on its website that the train line is expected to be disrupted until 8pm.
For more please go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-update.