Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE Archant

Great Northern and Thameslink services between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage have been disrupted due to a person being taken ill on a train.

The passenger was taken ill at Stevenage, which has blocked the Govia-run lines towards Welwyn Garden City.

Great Northern said on its website that the train line is expected to be disrupted until 8pm.

For more please go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-update.