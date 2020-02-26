Advanced search

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 19:01 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 26 February 2020

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Archant

Great Northern and Thameslink services between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage have been disrupted due to a person being taken ill on a train.

You may also want to watch:

The passenger was taken ill at Stevenage, which has blocked the Govia-run lines towards Welwyn Garden City.

Great Northern said on its website that the train line is expected to be disrupted until 8pm.

For more please go to greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-update.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman set to swim the equivalent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK

Kerrie and Archie. Picture: Suplied.

Standon Calling 2020 line-up announced with Hot Chip, Craig David and Ella Eyre on the bill

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Local plan consultation could be ‘last chance to influence’ for residents

The council removed Symondshyde from the local plan, but only the planning inspector has the authority to remove sites from the plan. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

CCTV images released following theft from dental surgery in Hatfield

This man may be able to help police with enquiries following a theft in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman set to swim the equivalent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK

Kerrie and Archie. Picture: Suplied.

Standon Calling 2020 line-up announced with Hot Chip, Craig David and Ella Eyre on the bill

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Local plan consultation could be ‘last chance to influence’ for residents

The council removed Symondshyde from the local plan, but only the planning inspector has the authority to remove sites from the plan. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 stage line-up splits announced for Hatfield

Don Broco will headline the new Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music at Slam Dunk Festival South 2020 in Hatfield

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Plans for Herts street lights to stay on until 2am rejected…for now

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

The Used cancel Slam Dunk Festival appearance in Hatfield

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 and Hatfield on Sunday, May 24.
Drive 24