Broken down freight train causes delays to and from Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 10:17 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 02 December 2019

The tracks at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

The tracks at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Trains to and from Welwyn Garden City could be delayed or cancelled due to a broken down freight train.

The freight train, which has now cleared between Moorgate and Hertord North/Watton At Stone, is affecting the Govia-operated Great Northern services.

But as services from Hertford North also form a Welwyn Garden City train service this is causing problems to and from Moorgate.

Delays of up to 20 minutes and short notice cancellations may occur, which could last until 12 noon.

For more information on the latest service updates please go here.

