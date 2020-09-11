Temporary closure of Digswell Park Road to build path for walking and cycling

A point closure is set to be installed between Digswell and Welwyn Garden City to promote safer walking and cycling and to support coronavirus recovery in the area.

Works by Herts County Council, which will start from Monday, include the point closure on Digswell Park Road in close proximity to the viaduct, as well as the installation of a new footway and cycleway link.

A newly constructed traffic island will allow pedestrians to safely cross Bessemer Road, to access the wider cycle and walking network within WGC.

The scheme – which is being funded by the Department of Transport’s Emergency Active Travel Fund – will also benefit the Centenary Walk route and provide a safer walking and cycling route for school children travelling between Digswell and WGC.

Access to the car park via Digswell and the properties via Bessemer Road will not be impacted, however, through traffic will need to use Bessemer Road and Hertford Road.

Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “We want walking and cycling to be an easy and convenient choice for people visiting our towns, and this extra government funding is helping us to fill a gap in WGC’s cycle and walking network.

“During this pandemic we’ve seen many people taking up cycling for exercise and leisure, and some have now made the switch to using their bikes as a green and safe way to travel, while remaining socially distanced. These measures we’re putting in place now will encourage more people to make the switch and think about cycling as their transport of choice.”

The works are one of a number of measures being funded through a £1.25 million Emergency Active Travel Funding grant to Herts County Council from the Department for Transport.

The grant is designed to allow local councils to rapidly install temporary walking and cycling measures to support local active travel priorities and the coronavirus recovery.

Herts County Council has bid for further funding from the Emergency Active Travel Fund from the Department for Transport to deliver more active travel improvements in the coming years.

Visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/temporarycycleways for more information.