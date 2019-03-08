Hatfield Tunnel closure leads to major delays on surrounding roads

Roads near the Hatfield Tunnel are also experiencing delays. Picture: HCC. Archant

There are several delays on roads near the A1(M) after the Hatfield Tunnel was shut.

The tunnel was closed in both directions this morning due to safety concerns caused by a power related incident, which affected 76,000 south Herts residents yesterday.

Roads near Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans - which are being used to divert traffic from the A1(M) - have all been affected, according to Herts Highways.

Both tunnel and A1(M) are expected to reopen at 12pm, which should ease traffic in the area.