Broken down train at Potters Bar causing delays for Stevenage

Potters Bar station, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A broken down train at Potters Bar is causing delays for travellers between London and Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Govia-operated Great Northern service is experiencing delays to and from Kings Cross, St Pancras International and Moorgate of up to 15 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 1pm today.

For the latest information on travel please go here.