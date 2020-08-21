Advanced search

Crash at South Mimms blocking road near M25 and A1(M)

PUBLISHED: 13:08 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 21 August 2020

South Mimms exit off the M25. Picture: Google.

Archant

A crash at South Mimms has blocked the road into a service station near the M25 and A1(M) – causing delays on the motorways.

Welwyn Hatfield Police tweeted that officers are currently at Bignells Corner and the road is blocked with traffic building up.

“Recovery is being arranged for the vehicles and no-one has been seriously injured,” the police said. “Please avoid the area where possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J25 and J24 has also been the scene of a collision near Enfield, which is also causing further pile-ups on the M25 as a road has been closed.

