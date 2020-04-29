Advanced search

Data reveals number of delayed trains in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 14:07 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 29 April 2020

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Archant

A freedom of information request from this paper has revealed the number of delayed trains that left from Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar in 2019.

The data for the delayed trains in Welwyn Garden City in 2019.The data for the delayed trains in Welwyn Garden City in 2019.

We asked National Rail for data about all the train services that left these stations and how many of those were delayed throughout 2019.

For morning commuters, from 6am to 9am, Welwyn Garden City travellers saw 1,850 delayed trains out of a total 8,625 – 21 per cent or one in every five trains.

In Hatfield there were 4,079 delayed trains between 6am and 9am out of 12,006 trains – 34 per cent or one in every three trains were delayed.

For the same times Potters Bar saw 27 per cent of 12,014 trains delayed – a total of 3268 trains.

The data for the delayed trains in Hatfield in 2019.The data for the delayed trains in Hatfield in 2019.

The evening commuting hours, 5pm to 8pm, Welwyn Garden City saw 2,619 delayed trains out of 7,958 – 33 per cent, 12 per cent higher than the morning commuting hours.

Hatfield saw 42 per cent of the trains in this time frame delayed, 4,805 out of 11,343.

Potters Bar had 38 per cent of 12,804 trains delayed between 5pm and 9pm throughout 2019, 4,808 in total.

You may also want to watch:

The worst hour period for Welwyn Garden City was between 7pm and 8pm, with 37 per cent of trains leaving the station being delayed.

Hatfield’s was also 7pm to 8pm, with just over 47 per cent of the 3,470 trains that left being delayed.

Between 6pm and 7pm was the worst hour for Potters Bar by a small margin, 1,864 out of 4,365 trains were delayed – 43 per cent.

In total for Welwyn Garden City there were 10,066 delayed trains out of 43,141 trains in 2019, 23 per cent or just short of one in every four trains were delayed.

Hatfield had 62,454 total trains which departed from the station in 2019, with 22,640 of them not leaving on time – 36 per cent of them.

Just over 27 per cent of trains that left Potters Bar were delayed, 17,869 out of 64,149.

If a train you had planned to catch was delayed or cancelled and it caused you to arrive 15 minutes or more behind schedule, you are entitled to compensation - except where delays have been caused by planned engineering works.

The Delay Repay scheme can help you receive some financial compensation if you make a claim within 28 days of your journey.

Train operators have been contacted for a comment on this data.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Data reveals number of delayed trains in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Happy 100th birthday Welwyn Garden City!

Welwyn Garden City Centenary

Work on the pitch at Potters Bar Town progressing despite financial hardships caused by coronavirus lockdown

Preparatory work continues on the Potters Bar Town pitch to improve drainage.

Dinosaurs and elf spotted in Welwyn Garden City as Garden City Runners take on 2.6 challenge

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.
Drive 24