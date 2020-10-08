Cuffley roads to close as Network Rail upgrades railway bridges and Hertford Line

Cuffley Bridge is being improved by Network Rail. Picture: GTR Archant

Restrictions on roads in Cuffley will be in place as major work takes place on a £3.2million project to upgrade the railway bridge on the Hertford Line.

Preparation work is being carried out on Station Road this month before the project begins on Monday, November 2, with the main work – to replace the steel bridge deck – taking place over the Christmas period.

This work will have no impact on train services but there will be some traffic restrictions on Station Road at the railway bridge and at a nearby compound on Cuffley Hill so the work can be carried out safely.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This work to upgrade the railway bridge near Cuffley station is vital so train services on the Hertford Loop, which connect communities into London and with the East Coast Main Line, can continue running reliably for future generations.

“We have carefully planned the project to keep disruption for people and businesses in Cuffley to a minimum and we’re sorry for any inconvenience the road closures cause.”

The full list of disruptions are:

• Traffic lights in place on Cuffley Hill until 4pm on Friday, October 9.

• A partial closure on the part of Station Road which runs under the bridge from Monday, November 2 until Friday, 27. Traffic lights will be in place from 9am until 4pm, Monday to Friday. The road will be fully open outside of these times.

• Station Road will be closed at the railway bridge from 11pm on Saturday November, 21 until 6am on Monday, November 23.

• A full road closure under the bridge from 3am on Sunday, November 29 until 6am on Monday, November 30.

• Station Road will be closed from 9am on Monday, December 14 until 11am on Sunday, December 27. The closure will be extended to Cuffley Hill from 10pm on Tuesday, December 22 until 6am on Wednesday, December 23.

• The extension to Cuffley Hill will also be in place from 8pm on Thursday, December 24 until 11am on Sunday, December 27.

• Three overnight road closures under the railway bridge on Saturday January 9, Saturday 16 and Saturday 23.

• Traffic lights will be in place on Cuffley Hill from 9am on Monday, February 8 until 4pm on Friday, February 12.

During the times Station Road is closed, signposted diversions will be in place for drivers. Access will be maintained where possible for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists, and they will also be able to use the underpass at Cuffley station.

From Monday November 23 until Friday January 29, there will be a small compound behind Cuffley station, which will take up some car parking spaces.

Network Rail engineers are carrying out improvements to the brickwork, re-waterproofing the bridge and removing the old bridge deck. The new, stronger deck will then be installed from underneath. These vital improvements, which are expected to be completed in February 2021, will make sure train services can continue running reliably for years to come.