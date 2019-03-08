Advanced search

M25 lane closure after car and lorry crash near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 08:20 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 29 July 2019

Traffic is building on the M25 after a car and lorry crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England

Traffic is building on the M25 after a car and lorry crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England

A lane on the M25 has been closed anticlockwise by police after a lorry and a car were involved in a collision between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for South Mimms.

The crash is causing severe delays of up to an hour and 10 minutes, as all traffic was stopped in order to put the lane one closure in place.

Congestion is building for six miles all the way to Junction 26 as a result.

Drivers on lanes two, three and four were released and the vehicles involved in the crash are awaiting recovery.

Highways England has advised drivers heading into the area to allow plenty of extra time.

