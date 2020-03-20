Advanced search

Great Northern and Thameslink trains cancelled by COVID-19 self-isolation measures

PUBLISHED: 08:09 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 20 March 2020

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Archant

A number of Great Northern and Thameslink trains are being cancelled as a knock on effect of the Government’s COVID-19 self-isolation measures.

Govia staff, who feel unwell or need to self-isolate under the guidance issued by Public Health England, have taken the decision to stay home.

READ MORE: Transport Secretary says he wants to avoid ‘ghost trains’

Today, the train franchise expects there will be a number of cancellations across its network and are expecting similar issues on Saturday.

More information is available here greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information.

Most Read

Drive through coronavirus test centre in Welwyn Garden City is ‘not a drop-in centre’

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's head office is in Welwyn Garden City on Tewin Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Man wanted in connection with Welwyn Garden City drug dealing investigation

Yasin Mahdi. Picture Herts Police

Hatfield, Letchworth, Royston and Stevenage cinemas closed due to new coronavirus guidelines

Odeon cinema at Hatfield's Galleria shopping centre. Picture: Google Streetview

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Drive through coronavirus test centre in Welwyn Garden City is ‘not a drop-in centre’

Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust's head office is in Welwyn Garden City on Tewin Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hatfield fight moves from McDonalds to Burger King

There was a fight between two women at the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Man wanted in connection with Welwyn Garden City drug dealing investigation

Yasin Mahdi. Picture Herts Police

Hatfield, Letchworth, Royston and Stevenage cinemas closed due to new coronavirus guidelines

Odeon cinema at Hatfield's Galleria shopping centre. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Great Northern and Thameslink trains cancelled by COVID-19 self-isolation measures

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere focus on key services amid coronavirus outbreak

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's rubbish service will continue. Picture: WHBC.

Aircraft museum’s ‘if you can’t come to us, then we can bring it to you’ message

A view from the mezzanine of the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

Annual Hatfield music festival ‘currently going ahead’ as planned

The Lost Words Spell Songs at Folk By The Oak 2019 in Hatfield. Picture: Elly Lucas / www.ellylucas.co.uk

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel
Drive 24