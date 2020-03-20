Great Northern and Thameslink trains cancelled by COVID-19 self-isolation measures
PUBLISHED: 08:09 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 20 March 2020
Archant
A number of Great Northern and Thameslink trains are being cancelled as a knock on effect of the Government’s COVID-19 self-isolation measures.
Govia staff, who feel unwell or need to self-isolate under the guidance issued by Public Health England, have taken the decision to stay home.
Today, the train franchise expects there will be a number of cancellations across its network and are expecting similar issues on Saturday.
More information is available here greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information.
