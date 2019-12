Miles of congestion near Potters Bar after crash.

There is a large amount of congestion following a collision on the M25. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk Archant

There is currently 3.5 miles of congestion near Potters Bar on the M25 Anticlockwise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Lane 4 is closed between Junction 24 and Junction 23 following an accident.