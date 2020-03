Hatfield road closed to land air ambulance

Comet Way has been shut. Picture: NHDC Archant

A Hatfield road has been closed so an air ambulance can land.

Comet Way in #Hatfield is currently closed to allow for an air ambulance to land following a medical emergency

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route pic.twitter.com/CKZimWCOWA — Welwyn Hatfield Police (@WelHatPolice) March 20, 2020

The A1001 Comet Way has been shut both ways to allow the landing near Harpsfield Broadway.

It has also been closed from Comet roundabout to Hatfield Avenue.