Ffffffreezing temperatures bring Herts gritters out tonight

Herts gritters. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Temperatures are expected to drop tonight so Herts County Council's gritting teams will be out in force.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

It is forecasted by the Met Office that in the East of England region the mercury will fall to -1°C from tonight until Tuesday during certain times.

And Stevenage, St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Potters Bar and Royston weather will go down to 1°C in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

So from 7pm, HCC teams will be out as a precaution to salt the main roads.