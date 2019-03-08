Ffffffreezing temperatures bring Herts gritters out tonight
PUBLISHED: 14:56 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 08 November 2019
Archant
Temperatures are expected to drop tonight so Herts County Council's gritting teams will be out in force.
You may also want to watch:
It is forecasted by the Met Office that in the East of England region the mercury will fall to -1°C from tonight until Tuesday during certain times.
And Stevenage, St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Potters Bar and Royston weather will go down to 1°C in the early hours of tomorrow morning.
So from 7pm, HCC teams will be out as a precaution to salt the main roads.