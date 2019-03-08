Advanced search

Ffffffreezing temperatures bring Herts gritters out tonight

PUBLISHED: 14:56 08 November 2019

Temperatures are expected to drop tonight so Herts County Council's gritting teams will be out in force.

It is forecasted by the Met Office that in the East of England region the mercury will fall to -1°C from tonight until Tuesday during certain times.

And Stevenage, St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Potters Bar and Royston weather will go down to 1°C in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

So from 7pm, HCC teams will be out as a precaution to salt the main roads.

