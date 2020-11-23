Proposal to add hundreds of new spaces at Campus West car park

The council has unveiled proposals for Campus West car park to unlock the potential of other sites across Welwyn Garden City town centre for redevelopment.

The first step in the wider WGC 2120 plans could see the construction of a decked structure on the site of the existing surface level car park, increasing the number of spaces from 334 to 685.

This would release the Campus East car park for redevelopment at a later stage, without impacting the parking that serves the town and local businesses.

Proposals include two suspended floors above ground level, 10 electric car charging points and accessible parking spaces. The council would also install new cycle racks outside Campus West and next to the car park to encourage green travel.

In addition, the development will also include improvements to the public realm, with enhanced landscaping to the entrance, improved disabled parking and pedestrian access.

The car park proposal has a steel frame structure, open sided facades and the height of the car park has been limited to minimise visual impact.

Funded by a £6.1m government grant, WGC 2120 encompasses five plots across the northern part of the town centre. In addition to the car parks at Campus East and West, the project considers how Hunters Bridge, Cherry Tree and the area between John Lewis and the bus station could be better used to shape the town’s future.

The council is inviting everyone to have their say on proposals before submitting for planning approval.

Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “We’ve worked closely with Historic England in developing our plans to ensure we protect WGC’s rich heritage, while helping to shape the town’s prosperous future.

“At its heart, the WGC 2120 project is about making sure WGC is fit for the future, maintaining the vibrancy of the town centre and its local economy.

“We hope everyone who lives, works or visits WGC will take a look at the proposals and share their views.”

Plans and feedback form are available online at one.welhat.gov.uk/WGC2120/cw-engagement.

The council has written to local residents and anyone without internet access can call 01707 357566 to be sent copies of the proposals.