Video

Bus on fire near Hatfield's Herts Uni

The bus fire near University of Hertfordshire's de-Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O'Grady Hartley. Archant

There has been a fire on a bus inbetween Hatfield and St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bus fire near University of Hertfordshire's de-Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley. The bus fire near University of Hertfordshire's de-Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

It took place on Albatross Way near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus and is still causing traffic delays in the area.

Unobus says it's not using this Herts Uni entrance and advises its customers to use the front entrance in Mosquito Way instead.

Rebecca O'Grady Hartley said she watched the fire being put out and it was quite scary.

"There was a loud explosion just after I took the first few pictures," she told this newspaper.

The bus fire near University of Hertfordshire's de-Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley. The bus fire near University of Hertfordshire's de-Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

"I'd turned around to leave and I assume the fuel exploded. Very loud and shocking.

"It drew quite a few people from the nearby houses".