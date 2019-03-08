Lorry stuck on M25 near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 08:18 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 29 March 2019
Highways England
Two lanes are closed on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 24 and 23 near Potters Bar and South Mimms, due to a broken down lorry.
Officers are at the scene, where the lorry can’t currently be moved due to its brakes locking on.
Traffic is at a standstill anticlockwise between Junctions 26 and 23.
The incident is expected to clear by 8.45am, and normal traffic conditions are expected at around 10am.