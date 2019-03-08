Advanced search

Lorry stuck on M25 near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 08:18 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 29 March 2019

A lorry has broken down on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Two lanes are closed on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 24 and 23 near Potters Bar and South Mimms, due to a broken down lorry.

Officers are at the scene, where the lorry can’t currently be moved due to its brakes locking on.

Traffic is at a standstill anticlockwise between Junctions 26 and 23.

The incident is expected to clear by 8.45am, and normal traffic conditions are expected at around 10am.

