Trains delayed after police called to Hatfield station

PUBLISHED: 16:41 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 09 October 2019

Great Northern trains are delayed between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after police were called to Hatfield station. Picture: Great Northern

Great Northern trains are delayed between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after police were called to Hatfield station. Picture: Great Northern

British Transport Police were called to Hatfield railway station this afternoon out of concern for the welfare of a man.

The police were called at 2.55pm today, and removed the man from harm's way.

Trains between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City are running at a reduced speed on all lines, and passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Tickets are being accepted on alternative routes, with mutual ticket acceptance in place between Thameslink and Great Northern.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "We are working to resume train services as soon as possible."

- If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.

