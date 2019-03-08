Advanced search

Man taken to hospital in serious condition after Welwyn Garden City lamppost crash

PUBLISHED: 09:48 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 22 October 2019

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

Road closure yesterday on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: PC Smedley.

A man was has been taken to Stevenage's Lister Hospital in a serious condition after he crashed into a lamppost in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest before being involved in the crash in the town centre.

Police, an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, East Anglian Air Ambulance and Hertfordshire Highways were called to the scene at around 4pm.

Bridge Road in the town centre was closed until around 7pm yesterday to facilitate emergency response.

