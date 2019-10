Road closed in Welwyn Garden City town centre after crash

Road closure in place on Bridge Road, WGC. Picture: PC Smedley. Archant

A road has been closed in Welwyn Garden City's town centre after a crash.

INCIDENT: #Welwyn B195 Bridge Rd, road currently CLOSED due to an RTC. Police are on scene. #AvoidTheArea where possible. pic.twitter.com/wF41mYZYdl — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) October 21, 2019

Bridge Road, near Waitrose, is shut in both directions while traffic officers deal with a collision.