Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost
PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 21 October 2019
A man suffered a cardiac arrest before crashing into a Welwyn Garden City town centre lamppost this afternoon.
Police have closed Bridge Road to attend to the incident after they were called at around 4pm today.
Officers remain at the scene, with the ambulance service, an air ambulance and Herts County's Council Highways department all called.
