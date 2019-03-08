Breaking

Man suffers cardiac arrest before crashing into Welwyn Garden City lamppost

Road closure in place on Bridge Road, WGC. Picture: PC Smedley. Archant

A man suffered a cardiac arrest before crashing into a Welwyn Garden City town centre lamppost this afternoon.

INCIDENT: #Welwyn B195 Bridge Rd, road currently CLOSED due to an RTC. Police are on scene. #AvoidTheArea where possible. pic.twitter.com/wF41mYZYdl — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) October 21, 2019

Police have closed Bridge Road to attend to the incident after they were called at around 4pm today.

Officers remain at the scene, with the ambulance service, an air ambulance and Herts County's Council Highways department all called.