Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm. Archant

Motorists in Welwyn Garden City could experience delays tomorrow when two major roads will be closed tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Both the B197 Great North Road and the B195 will be shut between 9.30am and 4pm for 'surface dressing' works.

The roadworks are expected to finish before rush hour, but those carrying out the works will be returning for a second visit between May 29 and June 4.