Roadworks causing tailbacks on Cuffley B156 this morning
PUBLISHED: 07:55 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 18 October 2019
Roadworks are causing delays through Cuffley this morning, with motorists advised to avoid the area.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the B156 in Cuffley this morning. Picture: Google
Three-way traffic lights are in place outside Cuffley railway station in Station Road (B156), with heavy traffic all the way along the B156 (Cuffley Hill and Goffs Lane) up to the roundabout for the B198.
Work is being carried out by Affinity Water, with the roadworks scheduled to finish by Monday, October 21.