Roadworks causing tailbacks on Cuffley B156 this morning

Roadworks are causing delays through Cuffley this morning, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Three-way traffic lights are in place outside Cuffley railway station in Station Road (B156), with heavy traffic all the way along the B156 (Cuffley Hill and Goffs Lane) up to the roundabout for the B198.

Work is being carried out by Affinity Water, with the roadworks scheduled to finish by Monday, October 21.