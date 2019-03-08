Advanced search

Roadworks causing tailbacks on Cuffley B156 this morning

PUBLISHED: 07:55 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 18 October 2019

Roadworks are causing delays on the B156 through Cuffley this morning. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Roadworks are causing delays through Cuffley this morning, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the B156 in Cuffley this morning. Picture: GoogleMotorists are being advised to avoid the B156 in Cuffley this morning. Picture: Google

Three-way traffic lights are in place outside Cuffley railway station in Station Road (B156), with heavy traffic all the way along the B156 (Cuffley Hill and Goffs Lane) up to the roundabout for the B198.

Work is being carried out by Affinity Water, with the roadworks scheduled to finish by Monday, October 21.

