Arsenal captain reportedly crashes his Lamborghini near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 11:47 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 13 November 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday - a day after the crash. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

The Arsenal captain was involved in a crash with his Lamborghini near Potters Bar on Friday evening, according to the Sun.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing in August 2019. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PAArsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing in August 2019. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was filmed on the M25 after pulling over with his damaged car, which is worth a quarter of million pounds.

The Sun says that no one is thought to be hurt, including the 30-year-old captain, who is due to play against Southhampton next Saturday.

