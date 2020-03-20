Arriva, Centrebus and Unobus reduce buses

Arriva buses in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied Archant

Bus users will find it increasingly difficult to use Arriva, Unobus and Centrebus as they reduce their services.

The new fleet of Uno buses are named after female ATA Tigermoth pilots. Picture: Adam Hollier The new fleet of Uno buses are named after female ATA Tigermoth pilots. Picture: Adam Hollier

All Unobus services will run a Saturday service from this Monday except on route 635, which runs from Watford through to Hatfield and Hitchin.

Unobus added that it is “rigorous cleaning” its bus fleet, particularly hand poles, stop buttons and the driver’s cab area.

Centrebus has cancelled the 178 from Stevenage to Shephall and the 80 from Stevenage to Hitchin, and 188/190 Hitchin to Biggleswade will be heavily reduced.

While the 366 from Luton to Hatfield will just be a two-hourly service, between Luton and Welwyn Garden City only, along with the 34 from Dunstable to St Albans.

But the following Centrebus services will operate as normal, with a school holiday service during the week:

– 18 Royston to Buntingford

– 88 Luton to Hitchin

– 89 Hitchin to Henlow Camp

– 390 Stevenage to Hertford

– 44/45 Luton to Stevenage

– 304 Hitchin to St Albans

– 314 Hitchin to Welwyn

– 379 Hertford to Stevenage

– H1/H3/B10 Stevenage to Bedwell

Centrebus said: “We understand that there are concerns over the current outbreak of coronavirus.

“We want to reassure all our customers and staff that their safety and well-being is our top priority.

“We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure we follow the latest advise and guidelines from the UK Government and Public Health England.”

Arriva is also reducing its service as of Monday and will post the full details here arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus/important-service-information---herts-and-essex/.

All have lifted their concessionary pass holder restrictions, which will help people use the priority shopping hours before 9.30am.

For more please check out these websites: centrebus.info/news/covid-19-update/ and unobus.info/coronavirus.