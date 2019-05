Roadworks causing delays in Brookmans Park

Affinity Water roadworks are causing delays on the A1000 in Brookmans Park. Archant

Delays are building near Brookmans Park due to roadworks by Affinity Water.

There are long delays this morning on the A1000 Great North Road in Brookmans Park.

Multi-way temporary traffic lights are in use, and drivers should allow extra time for their journeys.