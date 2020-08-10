Lane closures and delays set for A414 North Orbital Road near Colney Heath and Hatfield

The A414 from Hatfield to St Albans. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

The A414 near Colney Heath and Hatfield is set for lane closures as road and traffic lights work gets under way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ringway – the contractor for Herts County Council – is currently carrying out A414 works near Hatfield from today until Wednesday, August 12, with some road closures likely to be in place.

Workers will be carrying out more improvements along the North Orbital Road with new traffic lights to be installed at the junction near High Street in Colney Heath, as part of a scheme to improve safety on the longabout section of the A414.

The works will involve installing new traffic lights on the A414 in both directions and on Colney Heath High Street.

It will consist of constructing a new section of road across the central reservation allowing vehicles to cross on to the eastbound A414, installing crossing points for pedestrians, cyclists and horses, resurfacing the longabout and its eastbound approach, changes to the kerb alignment and traffic islands, and improvements to street lighting, road signs and road markings.

Works are due to start on August 17 from 7.30am to 9pm, and will last for 11 weeks.

You may also want to watch:

In order to carry out the works safely, some lane closures and overnight closures will be put in place, alongside a temporary 30mph speed limit.

Between August 17 and October 22, the longabout will be single lane in both directions, and Colney Heath High Street will be closed at its junction with the A414 from August 24.

Between October 2 and 23, there will also be overnight closures of the A414 between London Colney and the A1(M) to allow resurfacing to take place.

County councillor Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways, said: “I hope people will bear with us while we carry out these important works. While they will cause some delays for traffic using this section of the A414, the end result will be a safer junction with more reliable traffic flow, and in the long term that will improve journeys along this busy section of road.”

Fully signed diversion routes will be put in place under the scheme, which is part of the county council’s Local Transport Plan 4.

The plan aims to make our roads safer for all road users, and make walking and cycling more practical and attractive options.

For more information about the works, and complete live details of road closures and diversion routes, visit one.network.