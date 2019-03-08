Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

A police car was involved in a crash which closed the A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn last night.

#A1M J7 to J6, Southbound carriageway has been re-opened and all lanes are running. LangleySidings #WelwynGardenCity pic.twitter.com/au3JX0LiUn — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) June 11, 2019

The marked police vehicle was responding to an incident in challenging weather conditions, lost control and left the carriageway between Junction 7 for Stevenage and 6 for Welwyn at about 10pm.

The two officers inside the BMW X5 were assisted by members of the public and have been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Highways England reported that the road was closed in both directions to allow police officers to investigate the scene, but they have now both reopened.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

Sergeant James Thorne said: "We have spoken to a number of witnesses already but we're asking anyone who has not yet been in contact and who saw the collision to please call 101.

"We're also asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or the lead up to it to please get in contact."

Anyone with information can contact sergeant Thorne by emailing james.thorne@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 787 of June 10.