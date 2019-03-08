Advanced search

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 10:08 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 11 June 2019

There was an accident on the A1(M) last night.

There was an accident on the A1(M) last night.

Archant

A police car was involved in a crash which closed the A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn last night.

The marked police vehicle was responding to an incident in challenging weather conditions, lost control and left the carriageway between Junction 7 for Stevenage and 6 for Welwyn at about 10pm.

The two officers inside the BMW X5 were assisted by members of the public and have been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Highways England reported that the road was closed in both directions to allow police officers to investigate the scene, but they have now both reopened.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

Sergeant James Thorne said: "We have spoken to a number of witnesses already but we're asking anyone who has not yet been in contact and who saw the collision to please call 101.

"We're also asking anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or the lead up to it to please get in contact."

Anyone with information can contact sergeant Thorne by emailing james.thorne@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 787 of June 10.

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Residents say they feel 'unsafe' at Hatfield's Queensway House

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Welwyn Garden City practice celebrates official reopening at new location

Garden City staff celebrate the opening. Picture: Garden City Practice.

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

