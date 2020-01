Welwyn Garden City route affected by roadworks on A1000 this morning

There are long delays on Welwyn Garden City A1000 this morning due to roadworks.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route around the Stanborough area as Affinity Water are carrying out works.

Multi-wasy traffic lights are in use at the location which has slowing down traffic considerably.