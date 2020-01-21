Video

Ruptured water main on A1 causing delays near South Mimms

The car crashed into a water main near the A1 Barnet Bypass. Picture: BCH Road Policing. Archant

A car has hit a water main on the southbound A1 Barnet Bypass, which has closed two lanes in the area.

Single vehicle collision on the southbound A1 Barnet Bypass resulting in lane closures. Apologies for delays. Veh has ruptured a water main, flooding an electricity sub station. Lots of hazards and working with partners from @HighwaysSEAST and @HFRS 410562/2769 pic.twitter.com/qmbl5FlzCh — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) January 21, 2020

Delays are still affecting traffic from the A1 southbound, between the South Mimms exit on the M25, and the junctions with the A5135 and A1(M).

The ruptured a water main has also flooded an electricity sub station.

Herts Fire and Rescue and BCH Road Policing is working on fixing it and says there are still lots of hazards in the area.

They also advise that motorist avoid the A1 for now.

Highways England expects normal traffic conditions to return before 2.45pm.