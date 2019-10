A1(M) crash near Welwyn causes long delays this morning

Traffic conditions on the A1(M) have returned to normal after a crash this morning near Junction 6 for Welwyn. Picture: Archant Archant

There were long delays on the A1(M) northbound this morning due to a crash near the Welwyn junction.

Police were called shortly before 7.30am today following a collision involving two vehicles, near to Junction 6 for Welwyn.

The two vehicles were on the hard shoulder when police arrived, and nobody was reported to be injured.