Planned A1(M) roadworks will affect South Mimms and Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 09:52 07 January 2019
Work to improve the carriageways on the A1(M) will affect traffic overnight between South Mimms, Hatfield and Welwyn.
Surfacing will take place from Junction 1 for South Mimms to Junction 3 for Hatfield and Potters Bar between 10pm and 6am from today for six nights, ending on Sunday.
Work on Friday will start at 11pm, with a clearly signed diversion in place via the A414 westbound, the A1081 southbound and M25 junctions 22 and 23.
Carriageway sweeping will take place on the A1(M) Junction 4 for Hertford, with the southbound exit slip road closed overnight between 10pm and 5am on Thursday, January 10. A diversion will be in place via Junction 3.
There will also be carriageway sweeping at Junction 6 for Welwyn between 10pm and 5am on Wednesday, January 9, with a diversion in place via Junction 7. The southbound entry slip road will be closed overnight.