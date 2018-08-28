Planned A1(M) roadworks will affect South Mimms and Hatfield

Carriageway repairs will be taking place on the A1(M) motorway near South Mimms, Hatfield and Welwyn. Archant

Work to improve the carriageways on the A1(M) will affect traffic overnight between South Mimms, Hatfield and Welwyn.

Surfacing will take place from Junction 1 for South Mimms to Junction 3 for Hatfield and Potters Bar between 10pm and 6am from today for six nights, ending on Sunday.

Work on Friday will start at 11pm, with a clearly signed diversion in place via the A414 westbound, the A1081 southbound and M25 junctions 22 and 23.

Carriageway sweeping will take place on the A1(M) Junction 4 for Hertford, with the southbound exit slip road closed overnight between 10pm and 5am on Thursday, January 10. A diversion will be in place via Junction 3.

There will also be carriageway sweeping at Junction 6 for Welwyn between 10pm and 5am on Wednesday, January 9, with a diversion in place via Junction 7. The southbound entry slip road will be closed overnight.