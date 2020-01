A1(M) Welwyn slip road entry closed today due to emergency communications works

Junction 6 exit slip road on the A1(M) will be closed from 9pm today.

The need for emergency communications has to lead to the closure of the A1(M) Northbound Welwyn entry slip road.

The Junction 6 entry slip road will be closed today on behalf of Telent.

This closure will take place from 9pm until 5am the next morning.

Hertfordshire County Council advises that drivers use alternative routes during this period.