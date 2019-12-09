A1(M) South Mimms crash: Police search for car after man taken to hospital with serious injuries

A man was taken to Barnet General Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A1(M) near South Mimms yesterday.

Police were called just before 5.50pm, to the crash on the southbound carriageway at Junction 1.

Two vehicles were involved, one of which was a motorcycle, and police believe that the other car left the scene.

The motorcyclist is thought not to have life-changing or life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital via land ambulance, however the A1(M) southbound and northbound carriageways were closed yesterday to allow an air ambulance to land.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle also attended.

Enquiries are on going and anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting ISR 610 of December 8.