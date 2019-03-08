Advanced search

Delays on A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City after two lanes closed

PUBLISHED: 17:38 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 04 June 2019

Two lanes of the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City are closed causing delays. Picture: Archant

Motorists on the A1(M) are being warned to expect delays of up to half an hour, after an incident near Welwyn Garden City has closed two lanes of the northbound carriageway.

Lanes one and two are closed between Junction 5 and 6 (Welwyn), with congestion of up to five miles approaching the incident.

Highways England has warned motorists to expect delays of around 30 minutes.

