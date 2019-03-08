Advanced search

A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 15:55 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 20 April 2019

A lane of the A1(M) was blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn. Police have since moved a vehicle to the hard shoulder. Picture: Archant

Archant

A lane of the A1(M) has been blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn.

Highways England reported that lane three of the southbound carriageway was blocked at 3.10pm due to a collision.

At 3.35pm it was reported that all lanes are now running after a vehicle involved in the crash was moved to the hard shoulder by police.

