A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn
PUBLISHED: 15:55 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 20 April 2019
Archant
A lane of the A1(M) has been blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn.
Highways England reported that lane three of the southbound carriageway was blocked at 3.10pm due to a collision.
At 3.35pm it was reported that all lanes are now running after a vehicle involved in the crash was moved to the hard shoulder by police.